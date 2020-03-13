Celtic linked with a player Jurgen Klopp described as a ‘brilliant, big talent’

Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Jordon Ibe.

A recent report in The Scottish Sun claimed that Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe could be set for a move to Celtic, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s previous comments on the former England Under-21 international will be very encouraging.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Ibe is a long-term target of Celtic, and that manager Neil Lennon wanted to sign him in the summer of 2019.

The 24-year-old cost the Cherries £15 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Liverpool, as reported by The Scottish Sun, but his contract will reportedly not be extended and that the Hoops could secure his services on a free transfer.

The winger himself is reported to be open to moving to the Glasgow giants in the summer transfer window.

Ibe has not had a great time at Bournemouth recently, with the winger managing just 48 minutes in the Premier League for the Cherries so far this season and played only 796 minutes in the league in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

However, Liverpool manager Klopp’s previous comments on Ibe should allay Celtic fans’ concerns.

Back in April 2016, Klopp described the winger as “a brilliant, big talent”, as quoted in The Guardian.

Ibe may not have been able to fulfil his talent at Bournemouth, but at the age of 24, he has time on his hands to still develop and progress as a footballer.