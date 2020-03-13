Quick links

Celtic

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Celtic linked with a player Jurgen Klopp described as a ‘brilliant, big talent’

Subhankar Mondal
Ryan Fraser and Jordan Ibe of AFC Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on January 8, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Jordon Ibe.

Jurgen Klopp manager

A recent report in The Scottish Sun claimed that Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe could be set for a move to Celtic, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s previous comments on the former England Under-21 international will be very encouraging.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Ibe is a long-term target of Celtic, and that manager Neil Lennon wanted to sign him in the summer of 2019.

Subscribe

 

The 24-year-old cost the Cherries £15 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Liverpool, as reported by The Scottish Sun, but his contract will reportedly not be extended and that the Hoops could secure his services on a free transfer.

The winger himself is reported to be open to moving to the Glasgow giants in the summer transfer window.

Ibe has not had a great time at Bournemouth recently, with the winger managing just 48 minutes in the Premier League for the Cherries so far this season and played only 796 minutes in the league in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on December 05, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

However, Liverpool manager Klopp’s previous comments on Ibe should allay Celtic fans’ concerns.

Back in April 2016, Klopp described the winger as “a brilliant, big talent”, as quoted in The Guardian.

Ibe may not have been able to fulfil his talent at Bournemouth, but at the age of 24, he has time on his hands to still develop and progress as a footballer.

Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during the Girona v AFC Bournemouth pre-season friendly at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on July 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch