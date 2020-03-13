'Can't say it was good': £7.25m man says he didn't enjoy playing for Liverpool

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has struggled for game time since making the move to Anfield.

Takumi Minamino has admitted to the Daily Star that he didn’t enjoy playing for Liverpool on Wednesday evening against Atletico Madrid.

Minamino came off the bench during Liverpool’s Champions League clash, but he could not stop Jurgen Klopp’s side falling to a defeat.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 in extra-time by Atleti, as they exited the competition.

And Minamino says that he didn’t enjoy his time on the pitch, as he didn’t have the impact he was hoping for.

“I can’t say it was a good experience for me,” he said.

“I’m not that young anymore. I wanted to produce something.

“The knockout stage is so different from the group stage – quality, intensity, tactics. Now I just want to contribute to winning the Premier League.”

Minamino has struggled since joining Liverpool for £7.25 million (BBC Sport) in January, with the Japanese international yet to hit the back of the net in England.

The attacker appears to be taking some time to adapt to Premier League football, after his move from Salzburg.

Minamino should have a winners medal to add to his trophy cabinet at the end of the season though.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the standings, and are closing in on their first ever Premier League title.