Belgravia: Who is Jack Shalloo? Age, Instagram and previous roles including 1917!

Historical period drama Belgravia boasts performances from Jack Shalloo and more.

If you're a Downton Abbey fan, chances are you've been eagerly anticipating this latest series from its inception.

So far, 2020 has been a fantastic year for television, ushering in new seasons of fond favourites like Death in Paradise and compelling miniseries' like White House Farm and Deadwater Fell.

Now, we're witnessing Julian Fellowes - Downton Abbey creator - bring his 2016 book Belgravia to the screen for a palatable six episodes.

When you have Julian navigating the intrigue and possibilities of the period drama genre, you're in for a great time.

The story arrives at the historical Duchess of Richmond's ball, which took place just days before the Battle of Waterloo. We are introduced to the Trenchard family and daughter Sophia becomes involved with the son of an incredibly wealthy family, Edmund Bellasis.

Moving ahead twenty-five years down the line, we immerse ourselves in their lives at London's Belgravia, but a secret which dates back to the ball threatens to send it all spiralling into disarray.

ENTER THE 'NDRANGHETA: ZeroZeroZero newcomer impresses

Jack Shalloo stars in Belgravia

Belgravia boasts a brilliant cast, with Jack Shalloo tackling the role of Morris across the six episodes.

The 33-year-old English actor has turned in a number of great roles across his career, but it's certainly worth addressing that he's also a musician, known for the 2011 album London Soul.

He currently has over 3,600 monthly listeners on Spotify.

After training at Colin's Performing Arts School, he scored the role of Lewis in the musical Our House, featuring music and lyrics by the legendary Madness.

He'd go on to appear in stage adaptations of Hamlet, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and beyond, but let's begin to explore his screen work for a moment...

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Belgravia's Jack Shalloo: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens way back in a 2005 episode of The Bill (he played Darren Greene).

Fast forward to 2008 and he continued to land TV roles with a part in Holby City (Zac Thomas), later going on to star in such titles as The Interceptor (Fergus), Dickensian (Constable Duff), People Just Do Nothing (Kold FM Guy), Humans (Estate Agent), Doctor Who (Yoss), Call the Midwife (Bobby Hollier), London Kills (Perry) and White Gold (Steve Davis).

More recently, he appeared in the gripping mini-series White House Farm (Constable John Turner) and Sam Mendes' BAFTA-winning war film 1917 (Private Seymour).

So, it's been a great year so far!

BRIGHT FUTURE!The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed

Follow Jack Shalloo on Instagram

If you're a fan of Jack's work, be sure to give him a follow on Instagram

You can find him over at @jshalloo; he's currently shy of 1,200 followers.

In a recent post promoting the show, he joked: "Sunday 15th March on @itv ! Give it a watch! My sideburns are worth a look I promise! #Belgravia."

He's not wrong!

You can also follow him on Twitter over at @jackshalloo.

In other news, Tom Hanks returns to war movies with Greyhound.