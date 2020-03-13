Beastars: Who is Haru’s voice actor? Netflix fans can’t enough of adorable anime character

Beastars has just arrived on Netflix and fans are dying to know Haru's voice actor.

Netflix may be best known for big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent months and years we've been seeing plenty of new series that will appeal to different kinds of audiences.

From international series to kids' TV show and adult comedy, there's something for everyone.

March 2020 has also seen the release of Castlevania season 3 and now a new anime has arrived in the form of Beastars.

The anime is based on the Japenese manga of the same name and tells the stories of anthropomorphic animals, centred around a wolf by the name of Legosi and a rabbit called Haru.

Beastars on Netflix

The anime version of Beastars released in Japan back in late 2019 and it's taken until March 13th for the English dub version to make its way onto Netflix.

Beastars is set in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals where there is a cultural divide between carnivores and herbivores, similar to that seen in Disney's Zootropolis (or Zootopia).

The story of Beastars is centred around a wolf, Legosi, and a rabbit, Haru, who develop unexpected feelings for each other despite the tensions between their two groups.

Who is Haru's voice actor?

Haru, a dwarf rabbit, is a lonesome character who tries to keep most people at arm's length as she's often shunned by others at the college where Beastars is based.

Haru is voiced in the English dub by 52-year-old American actress Lara Jill Miller.

Her voice work on the series has proven incredibly popular with fans with many falling for the softspoken dwarf rabbit.

Lara Jill Miller: Films and TV

Lara Jill Miller is no stranger to voice acting in anime.

While Beastars is her most recent appearance, she's also held roles in the likes of Digimon, Blood+ and Naruto.

Aside from anime, the American actress has also appeared in a total of 116 films and TV shows so there's a chance you'll have seen or heard Lara Jill Miller somewhere before.

Season 1 of Beastars is available to stream now on Netflix.