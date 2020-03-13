BBC: Meet the Trigonometry cast - Gary Carr, Ariane Labed and Thalissa Teixeira!

Trigonometry is heading to BBC Two this March but just who is set to star?

The BBC have always been adept at bringing charming and enthralling comedy-dramas to the screen.

In 2020, we're set to get one of the most interesting series in a long time in the form of Trigonometry.

Not only does the series feature a premise that makes for a truly fascinating prospect but the cast of actors who are set to bring the show to life looks superb as well.

But just who's set to star in Trigonometry?

Trigonometry on BBC Two

Trigonometry tells the story of Kieran and Gemma. Two London residents who are financially struggling.

To help pay for their modest home, they welcome in a third housemate, Ray.

What follows is a three-way relationship unlike any we've seen on TV before.

The eight-episode series gets underway with a double-bill on Sunday, March 15th at 10pm on BBC Two.

Who's in the cast?

While Trigonometry does feature a host of characters, the eight-episode series features three main characters as the show's central trio.

Main cast:

Other cast members include:

Anne Consigny as Mathilde

Rebecca Humphries as Caroline

Isabella Laughland as Moira

Ambreen Razia as Naima

Gary Carr

Gary Carr takes on the role of Kieran.

TV fans will know him best from other BBC series such as Death in Paradise and Bluestone 42 as well as ITV's Downton Abbey while movie buffs may also have seen Carr in the likes of 21 Bridges and Bolden.



Thalissa Teixeira

Playing Gemma is Thalissa Teixeira.

She only has 12 roles to her name according to IMDb but boasts appearances in the likes of The Musketeers as well as Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.

Ariane Labed

And finally, taking on the role of new housemate Ray is Ariane Labed.

The Greek actress has been active in the industry since 2010 and has acting credits in the likes of the film adaptation of Assassin's Creed, Black Mirror as well as the mystery film The Souvenir.

Trigonometry gets underway on BBC Two with a double-bill at 10pm on Sunday, March 15th.