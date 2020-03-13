Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

BBC pundit admits he was wrong about Rangers striker

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers' Albanian forward Florian Kamberi (L) vies for the ball with Leverkusen's German defender Jonathan Tah during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between...
Florian Kamberi played well for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League.

Florian Kamberi of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Tam McManus has given his take on Rangers striker Florian Kamberi on Twitter following the match at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Kamberi was in action for Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old forward did not start the match, but he came on as a substitute in the 53rd minute.

 

The forward, who joined Rangers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window, did well as a substitute.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old had a pass accuracy of 76.9%, took 24 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles and one clearance.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, mocked the idea of Rangers signing Kamberi in January, as shown in the post on Twitter below.

However, McManus has admitted that Kamberi has done well for Rangers whenever he has been given the chance by manager Steven Gerrard.

According to WhoScored, the striker has one goal in six Scottish Premiership games for the Gers.

 

19th December 2018, Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Hibernian versus Rangers; Florian Kamberi of Hibernian breaks away from Borna Barisic of Rangers

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

