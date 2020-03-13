BBC pundit admits he was wrong about Rangers striker

Florian Kamberi played well for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League.

Tam McManus has given his take on Rangers striker Florian Kamberi on Twitter following the match at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Kamberi was in action for Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old forward did not start the match, but he came on as a substitute in the 53rd minute.

The forward, who joined Rangers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window, did well as a substitute.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old had a pass accuracy of 76.9%, took 24 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles and one clearance.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, mocked the idea of Rangers signing Kamberi in January, as shown in the post on Twitter below.

Fair play to Hibs for loaning out their fringe players to other clubs to give them more game time. https://t.co/zco9ce9Y3O — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

However, McManus has admitted that Kamberi has done well for Rangers whenever he has been given the chance by manager Steven Gerrard.

According to WhoScored, the striker has one goal in six Scottish Premiership games for the Gers.

Gave Kamberi a wee bit stick when he signed for Rangers but you know what he has done well whenever he has had a chance. Looks hungry. Would be unimaginable a couple of months ago for any Rangers fan to say they would rather have him up front than Morelos. But now? — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) March 12, 2020