Babylon Berlin: Who is Liv Lisa Fries? Meet the German actress on Instagram!

Babylon Berlin is back on Sky Atlantic with a cast of German talent including Liv Lisa Fries.

Sky Atlantic may be best-known for importing big-name American dramas like Game of Thrones and Westworld but the channel actually brings in more shows than many realise.

One of the biggest hits in recent years has been the German series Babylon Berlin which has just arrived on Sky Atlantic here in the UK for its third series.

The show follows the character of Gereon Rath, a WWI veteran turned police detective, in 1929 Berlin in the lead-up to one of the most turbulent decades in human history.

Arguably stealing the show, however, is the character of Charlotte Ritter who is played by the German actress Liv Lisa Fries.

Babylon Berlin season 3

Season 3 of Babylon Berlin arrived on Sky Atlantic on March 6th with a double-bill, a release schedule that the 12-episode season is expected to follow.

The story of the new series begins in the autumn of 1929, shortly before everything quickly descends into chaos when we reach Black Tuesday, the day of the Wall Street Crash, on October 24th.

Meet Charlotte Ritter actress Liv Lisa Fries

While Gereon Rath may be the series lead, Charlotte Ritter, a hopeful police detective, flapper and occasional prostitute, takes more of the limelight in season 3 as she looks to take another step towards becoming Berlin's first female detective.

Charlotte Ritter is played in the series by German actress Liv Lisa Fries who has been projected to international fame thanks to her role in the series.

Born on October 31st, 1990, the 29-year-old actress has earned a cult following since appearing on Babylon Berlin with her Instagram account raking in an impressive 31,000 followers.

Liv Lisa Fries: Films and TV

While her biggest role to date is obviously Babylon Berlin, Liv Lisa Fries has actually been acting since 2002 when, at the age of 12, she appeared in the German TV film Liebling, bring die Hühner ins Bett.

Acting wasn't originally what Liv Lisa Fries had planned, however, as she studied Philosophy and Literary Science at university before eventually dropping out as her acting career was starting to take off.

After making her debut in 2002, Liv Lisa Fries has gone on to appear in almost 40 acting roles, the majority of which have come in German films and TV series such as Zurich, Add a Friend and The Wave.

While her biggest role obviously comes in Babylone Berlin, English-speaking audiences will likely know her better from the US TV series Counterpart where she appeared alongside J.K. Simmons in the 2017 show on the network Starz.

Babylon Berlin, featuring Liv Lisa Fries, continues on Sky Atlantic on Friday evenings at 9pm until the season concludes on April 10th, providing we get a double-bill each week. All 12 episodes of Babylon Berlin are also available to stream on Now TV.