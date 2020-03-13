Arsenal star sends message to fans amid postponement, Tottenham Hotspur ace makes plea

Quick links

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur matches have been suspended.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil and Tottenham Hotspur ace Toby Alderweireld have sent messages to fans after the suspension of the Premier League until early next month.

Earlier today, it was announced that all Premier League games will be suspended until at least April 3 due to global health pandemic.

Games in the EFL, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have also been postponed until early next month.

 

While many fans will be disappointed that there will be no football for a while, Arsenal attacking midfielder Ozil and Spurs central defender Alderweireld have taken to Twitter to urge the supporters to be safe.

Stats

Ozil has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The German attacking midfielder also played 151 minutes in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Alderweireld has scored one goal and provided two assists in 27 league matches, and made six appearances in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur scores his penalty in the shootout during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Internazionale at Tottenham...

