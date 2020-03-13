Arsenal star sends message to fans amid postponement, Tottenham Hotspur ace makes plea

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur matches have been suspended.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil and Tottenham Hotspur ace Toby Alderweireld have sent messages to fans after the suspension of the Premier League until early next month.

Earlier today, it was announced that all Premier League games will be suspended until at least April 3 due to global health pandemic.

Games in the EFL, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have also been postponed until early next month.

While many fans will be disappointed that there will be no football for a while, Arsenal attacking midfielder Ozil and Spurs central defender Alderweireld have taken to Twitter to urge the supporters to be safe.

The well-being of fans, players, staff and everyone must come first during this situation. Please respect & follow the measures taken to try to turn this around as soon as possible. My thoughts go out to those already affected and I hope every can stay as safe/healthy as possible pic.twitter.com/sVClkFsSIY — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 13, 2020

Football does not matter right now. The health and wellbeing of everyone is far more important than everything else. Guys, take all the precautions you can - be mindful and considerate of everyone, especially those who are at high risk. #M1Ö (1/2) — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020

As we go through this global issue, we should not forget to say thank you to all doctors, nurses and scientists etc worldwide, who are helping to keep this virus from spreading. They are under high pressure in the upcoming weeks & deserve our respect and gratitude.(2/2) #M1Ö — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020

Stats

Ozil has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The German attacking midfielder also played 151 minutes in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Alderweireld has scored one goal and provided two assists in 27 league matches, and made six appearances in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.