Apple TV: How many episodes in Amazing Stories (2020)? Speilberg’s anthology revives 80s classic

Apple TV's Amazing Stories is one of 2020's most exciting TV prospects but how many episodes will there be?

While Netflix may be the biggest player in the online streaming world, the competition is certainly increasing.

We've already seen Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ take on audience numbers and Apple TV+ has also been getting in on the act since November 2019.

One of Apple TV's biggest selling points are the original TV shows that have been releasing regularly since the streaming service was launched.

We've already seen the likes of The Morning Show, See and Dickinson make a splash on the streaming service and now Apple TV has a new show on its hands, Amazing Stories.

Amazing Stories on Apple TV

Amazing Stories is an anthology series created by none other than Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg.

The show originally aired back in the 1980s and gave audiences weekly episodes all focusing on a different set of circumstances and different characters.

Now, Apple TV has revived the series and Spielberg has returned as the show's executive producer.

Episode 1 of the new season launched on March 6th, 2020 with new episodes following weekly, but just how many episodes can we expect in total?

How many episodes

In all, the 2020 series of Amazing Stories has five brand new episodes.

Each episode is set to tell a completely different story and focus on anything from time travel to full-blown sci-fi.

With each episode arriving on Apple TV weekly, the fifth and final episode of Amazing Stories is expected to release on April 3rd.

How to watch

Apple TV+ is available to stream via the Apple TV app and costs £4.99 a month here in the UK.

The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac as well as some supported third-party smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices. Viewers can also tune in via a typical web browser.

The first two episodes of Amazing Stories (2020) are available to stream now on Apple TV+ with new episodes releasing weekly until April 3rd.