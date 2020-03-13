'A sickening sight': Some Spurs fans hated watching 30-year-old player in the EL last night

Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a striker in January, while Odion Ighalo continues to impress at Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are frustrated over the impact that Odion Ighalo has made at Manchester United.

Spurs needed a striker throughout January, with Harry Kane out injured, but Jose Mourinho was not handed a new front-man.

United, meanwhile, went out and signed Ighalo and he has made a huge impact.

The Nigerian scored again for the Red Devils during their 5-0 victory over LASK in the Europa League.

And Tottenham fans are frustrated to see a January signing making such an impact at their Premier League rivals.

Quite a sickening sight for Spurs fans to watch Bruno Fernandes assist Ighalo



What might have been... — SpursLogic (@ItsSpursLogic) March 12, 2020

But you can’t get a striker in January? Ighalo pic.twitter.com/pEEynLe8SR — Harry C (@HazSpur92) March 12, 2020

Sure. The cheap backup striker pool was a little dry this January. But look at what Ighalo is doing for United.



You mean to tell me we couldn't have got him? — Knoxville Spurs (@KnoxHotSpur) March 12, 2020

It's crazy, I guarantee Spurs would not be in a crisis if they'd managed to secure Ighalo. Top baller. Top finisher. — جحانزيب (@Jzb06) March 12, 2020

Ighalo making Tottenham's decision not to sign a striker look more and more stupid... — Matt Davies (@Matt_Davies95) March 12, 2020

ighalo and Fernandes

examples of great January signings — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) March 12, 2020

still don't know why we thought we would role with 1 striker for the season without a back up — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) March 12, 2020

Tottenham’s failure to bring in a striker has proven costly in recent weeks.

Spurs have had to try the likes of Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli out as number nines such is their shortage of options, but none of the trio have looked comfortable leading the line.

If Spurs had gone for Ighalo he could have offered them many of the qualities that they have been missing, as his ruthless finishing and presence up-front have caught the eye at United.

Tottenham have now failed to win any of their last five matches, with Jose Mourinho’s side in really poor form.