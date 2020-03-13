£16m Celtic star sends warning about Rangers fans

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are scheduled to host Celtic this weekend.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has warned Celtic that it'll be a 'different story' over atmosphere during this weekend's clash with Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership leaders are set to visit Ibrox for an Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Subscribe

Celtic won the second-to-last meeting in a League Cup final at Hampden Park in December, before losing to Rangers at Parkhead a few weeks later.

The allocation at Hampden was a 50-50 split between Hoops and Gers supporters.

But Elyounoussi, who joined Celtic on a season-long loan last summer, has warned his team-mates to expect a partisan crowd this weekend.

He told the Hoops' official website: "There is so much hype around the fixture, and, for me, the League Cup final exceeded those expectations. The atmosphere at Hampden was electric, but it was a bit surreal as well because of the 50/50 split in the stands.

“It’s going be a different story at Ibrox, but we want to give our fans something to cheer about and be as loud as they possible can be.

“I expect there will be a lot of tension around the stadium, I expect it will be physical on the pitch, I expect it will be an aggressive game – but I’m confident that if we keep our composure, then we can take three points home with us.”

The Old Firm clash is scheduled to go ahead at the moment but a lot can happen over the next 48 hours.

The latest round of Premier League fixtures may be postponed after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

If it does go ahead, Celtic will aiming to protect a 13-point lead over Rangers in the Premiership, and anything but a home win might well effectively hand Neil Lennon's side a ninth successive title.