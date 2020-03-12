Quick links

'Would love that, quality': Some Spurs fans excited over player Mourinho reportedly wants

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale shows off his Adidas Predator gloves during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could look to upgrade his options in goal, with Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale said to be a target.

Tottenham Hotspur fans appear to be behind the idea of bringing in Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail suggest that Spurs are interested in snapping up the English youngster, as they look for a potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Lloris has been a loyal servant to Tottenham, but he has shown signs of age this term.

 

The French keeper has been far too error prone, and his mistakes proved costly in the Champions League in midweek.

Tottenham could now look to find a new number one for next term, and Ramsdale is reportedly on their radar.

The Bournemouth stopper has seriously impressed during his breakthrough campaign at Dean Court.

And Tottenham fans think that he could be a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad for next term.

If Spurs did sign Ramsdale he could be a smart addition to their squad as he is still only 21.

Ramsdale would have the potential to be Tottenham’s number one for years, and he could provide a solid platform for Mourinho to build his defence upon.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

