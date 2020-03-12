'Would love that, quality': Some Spurs fans excited over player Mourinho reportedly wants

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could look to upgrade his options in goal, with Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale said to be a target.

Tottenham Hotspur fans appear to be behind the idea of bringing in Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail suggest that Spurs are interested in snapping up the English youngster, as they look for a potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Lloris has been a loyal servant to Tottenham, but he has shown signs of age this term.

The French keeper has been far too error prone, and his mistakes proved costly in the Champions League in midweek.

Tottenham could now look to find a new number one for next term, and Ramsdale is reportedly on their radar.

The Bournemouth stopper has seriously impressed during his breakthrough campaign at Dean Court.

And Tottenham fans think that he could be a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad for next term.

He's one of the best keepers in the League, mate. — ElPolloLocoRestroom (@EPLRestroom) March 11, 2020

Him or Pope would be a quality signing — @FromTheCage (@Marc_MC_Fifa123) March 11, 2020

I would LOVE that. He's shown spectacular promise in his young career. Some of you may remember his performance in his first ever PL start against us last season, when Sonny was sent off. He hasn't taken a backward step since. — thecockerel (@FelixTandoh2) March 11, 2020

Totally forgot about him

He was very good against us last year

Would be happy with this — Alex (@alexcoys2020) March 11, 2020

Hes better than what we have — Ricoyid (@ricospur) March 11, 2020

We desperately now need a new goalkeeper. — Bradley (@mrbradleygrant) March 11, 2020

Dude is excellent. Will replace Pickford on the National Team or at least split with Henderson. — David (@SuperSpurs66) March 12, 2020

Like him tbh — Musa (@Musathfc28) March 11, 2020

If Spurs did sign Ramsdale he could be a smart addition to their squad as he is still only 21.

Ramsdale would have the potential to be Tottenham’s number one for years, and he could provide a solid platform for Mourinho to build his defence upon.