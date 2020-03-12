Quick links

Willian Jose reaches club landmark two months after reportedly wanting Tottenham Hotspur move

Willian Jose of Brazil attends a training session ahead of a friendly match between Russia and Brazil at Luzhniki Stadium on March 22, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Willian Jose.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose has joined Real Sociedad’s all-time top five foreign goal scorers list after notching in midweek.

Jose, 28, has barely featured for the club since January.

The Brazilian has been left out of action after reportedly pushing for a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window (Sport).

Spanish editorial Sport claim Jose thought a deal was a real possibility. He has a £60 million release clause and Spurs were keen on a striker.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was looking to sign an alternative to Harry Kane following the England international’s long-term injury.

A deal for the Real Sociedad striker, however, failed to materialise.

Prior to midweek, Jose made just one start for the club since January 5, lasting just 55 minutes with Alexandar Isak preferred in his place.

But Jose returned to the starting line-up at Eibar on Tuesday. Real Sociedad won 2-1, and their talisman found the net to reach a club landmark.

Jose overtakes Antoine Griezmann as the club’s all-time fifth top foreign goal scorer. Nihat Kahveci is Jose’s next target on the list with a total of 58 goals.

He takes his season tally to ten goals in 29 games in all competitions.

Spurs, meanwhile, may now regret not signing another striker in January.

The club are desperately short on options, and they crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 3-0 defeat at RB Leipzig in a game where Dele Alli played upfront.

