Who is the Vizier in The Protector? The identity of season 3's new villain is hidden in the past

The villain in The Protector season 3 has links to the Protector's past.

Netflix may be best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but as the competition in the streaming world continues to increase, we've started to see more and more international films and TV series to appeal more to Netflix's global audience.

One of the most high-profile international series out there is Turkey's The Protector.

The fantasy-drama series first arrived on Netflix in 2018 and now, in March 2020, the long-awaited third season has arrived and for the cast of characters in The Protector, a huge new threat has emerged.

*Spoilers ahead for season 3 of The Protector*

The Protector season 3

The Protector tells the story of Hakan, an ordinary Istanbul resident whose life is turned upside down when his father is killed and he discovers a mysterious shirt that gives him the powers of an ancient warrior known as the Protector.

Season 3 of The Protector, which released on March 6th, 2020, continues Hakan's story as a cure is found to the virus that threatened Istanbul in season 2.

However, not long after, a whole new threat to Istanbul emerges, a mysterious enemy known as the Vizier.

Who is the Vizier?

The Vizier is revealed to be the leader of the seven immortals hellbent on taking over the city of Istanbul.

The identity of the Vizier is kept tightly under wraps throughout season 3 of The Protector but, in the final episode, it's revealed that they have been hiding in plain sight all along.

Nisan, who helped to create the vaccine to the virus that was threatening Istanbul at the start of season 3, is revealed in the finale to be the sinister Vizier.

Her plan is revealed in the final few moments of the season finale when she and her underlings manage to infiltrate the minds of Istanbul's population, turning them against the Protector.

Secrets from the past

What comes as even more of a shock, however, is that the Vizier and the Protector were lovers in ancient times and the first Protector betrayed and murdered the Vizier

As a result, the Protector created one heck of a chip on the Vizier's shoulder which led to the latter returning to seek revenge.

Season 3 of The Protector ends with Hakan on the run and leaping into the Bosphorus to escape the horde of mind-slaves and resurfacing to find himself in the body of the first Protector.

Seasons 1 to 3 of The Protector are available to stream now on Netflix while a fourth season has already been confirmed.