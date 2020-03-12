Who is parched? Fans of That Peter Crouch Podcast speculate the identity of mystery football player

That Peter Crouch Podcast has kick-started a nationwide search for a mystery football player.

It's always fascinating to see what happens to football stars when they retire.

Quite often, the three main routes players follow are going into coaching and management, punditry or disappearing away from the spotlight.

For Peter Crouch, the route he has gone down is punditry but on top of that, he's also become a media star in his own right thanks to That Peter Crouch Podcast.

That Peter Crouch Podcast, which is now in its third series, drops weekly and features the former Liverpool and England star, as well as co-hosts Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark, discussing all things in the world of football, from captains to trophies.

The podcast has become a huge hit with thousands tuning in on a weekly basis.

In the first episode of 2020, That Captains Episode, a player with the nickname 'Parched' is mentioned by Crouch as someone who would skip drinks breaks in training and would always be in the manager's ear to discuss tactics.

Naturally, Tom and Chris were both very curious to discover the identity of this player but Peter remained tight-lipped.

In the months since, fans of the podcast have joined the debate as well, searching for the identity of this mystery player.

However, Crouchy has remained tight-lipped on the actual identity but has given out small hints and clues in recent episodes as to who the player might be.

Fans speculate the identity of the mystery football player

Fans on social media and even bookmakers have been getting in on the act to theorise and speculate over who parched might be.

Several names have been bandied around, all players from Peter Crouch's past with some very convincing names being thrown into the discussion.

Glen Whelan, Darren Fletcher, Matthew Etherington and Jermaine Pennant have been just some of the names to pop into the discussion on social media while bookies are also offering odds on a number of players as well with one electing Charlie Adam as favourite on 5/2 odds as of March 11th.

Whether or not we'll eventually learn the identity of the mysterious parched player remains to be seen.

That Peter Crouch Podcast is available to stream via BBC Sounds as well as other podcast sites including Spotify.