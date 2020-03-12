Where was The Hunt (2020) filmed? Filming locations deviate from the source material

Attention is firmly on the controversy, but where was The Hunt (2020) filmed?

Few films in recent memory have proven so controversial...

Every so often, you hear of a movie being blasted by the public for either its themes, visuals or ideology. Most audiences flock to the medium for entertainment, but cinema has always had a history of exploring sinister subject matter and upsetting and appalling some in the process.

The 2010s saw a number of controversial films reach the surface, including the likes of Lars von Trier's The House that Jack Built, The Interview, The Birth of a Nation and The Human Centipede 2. In 2019, Craig Zobel's The Hunt was set to join them, but things didn't exactly go to plan.

It centres on twelve strangers who wake up in a clearing, about to be hunted in a twisted game of cat and mouse by a group of elites. However, Crystal (played by Betty Gilpin) gives the hunters a run for their money when she fights back with everything she has.

Originally scheduled for release in September 2019, the film was blasted by Donald Trump on Twitter and many found the film's portrayal of class and division in the trailer offensive. It was initially pulled, but now, it's here!

Where was The Hunt (2020) filmed?

According to IMDb, The Hunt was filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

The film aims to communicate US-specific social commentary, so American landscapes and locations were important in conveying a sense of contorted and satirical national identity to audiences.

On the other hand, this is a strong deviation from the source material.

The Hunt is based on a 1924 short story called The Most Dangerous Game written by Richard Connell. It tells the tale of a game hunter from New York who falls from and swims over to an isolated Caribbean island. Rather than finding safety, he is tracked down and hunted for sport by a Russian aristocrat.

Craig Zobel's film has its own messages to address, so the drastic location shift makes sense.

The Hunt boasts a great cast

The Hunt has managed to assemble a terrific horror cast, bringing in well-established performers as well as rising talents.

Check out the cast below:

Betty Gilpin as Crystal

Hilary Swank as Athena

Ike Barinholtz as Staten Island

Wayne Duvall as Don

Ethan Suplee as (Shut the F**k Up) Gary

Emma Roberts as Yoga Pants

Christopher Berry as Target

Sturgill Simpson as Vanilla Nice

Kate Nowlin as Big Red

Amy Madigan as Ma

Reed Birney as Pop

Glenn Howerton as Richard

Steve Coulter as The Doctor

Dean J. West as Martin

Vince Pisani as Peter

The most talked about movie of the year is one nobody’s seen yet. #TheHuntMovie opens in theaters Friday the 13th of March. #DecideForYourself pic.twitter.com/HCncx39rFX — The Hunt (@TheHuntMovie) February 11, 2020

Audiences talk The Hunt on Twitter

So far, the film has earned a mixed response from audiences, with some feeling it fails to say anything insightful while others have admired it for its unexpected humour and pulse-racing pacing.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Saw #TheHunt at @cineworld tonight. What a surprising good movie. Lots of surprises and funny moments. I don’t think the trailers did it justice (although maybe that was the point!) — AZERO (@andrewotter) March 11, 2020

#TheHunt serves up a fine but forgettable thriller, mostly kept alive by Betty Gilpin’s subdued performance (with just the right amount of crazy).



As a satire, it’s weak. It takes the cheapest shots at both sides, and it never adds up to much of anything of value. pic.twitter.com/ur3a6BkJ8V — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) March 11, 2020

Saw The Hunt. Yeah, it could’ve been sharper and darker, but I had fun. Also, Betty Gilpin was amazing. If they’d got John Wagner to give the script a once over it would’ve been great. — Paul Harrison-Davies (@PaulMHD) March 11, 2020

