Where was The Hunt (2020) filmed? Filming locations deviate from the source material

Christopher Weston
The Hunt
Chris Weston Profile
Christopher Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attention is firmly on the controversy, but where was The Hunt (2020) filmed?

Few films in recent memory have proven so controversial...

Every so often, you hear of a movie being blasted by the public for either its themes, visuals or ideology. Most audiences flock to the medium for entertainment, but cinema has always had a history of exploring sinister subject matter and upsetting and appalling some in the process. 

The 2010s saw a number of controversial films reach the surface, including the likes of Lars von Trier's The House that Jack Built, The Interview, The Birth of a Nation and The Human Centipede 2. In 2019, Craig Zobel's The Hunt was set to join them, but things didn't exactly go to plan. 

It centres on twelve strangers who wake up in a clearing, about to be hunted in a twisted game of cat and mouse by a group of elites. However, Crystal (played by Betty Gilpin) gives the hunters a run for their money when she fights back with everything she has. 

Originally scheduled for release in September 2019, the film was blasted by Donald Trump on Twitter and many found the film's portrayal of class and division in the trailer offensive. It was initially pulled, but now, it's here!

The Hunt

Where was The Hunt (2020) filmed?

According to IMDb, The Hunt was filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. 

The film aims to communicate US-specific social commentary, so American landscapes and locations were important in conveying a sense of contorted and satirical national identity to audiences. 

On the other hand, this is a strong deviation from the source material. 

The Hunt is based on a 1924 short story called The Most Dangerous Game written by Richard Connell. It tells the tale of a game hunter from New York who falls from and swims over to an isolated Caribbean island. Rather than finding safety, he is tracked down and hunted for sport by a Russian aristocrat.

Craig Zobel's film has its own messages to address, so the drastic location shift makes sense.

The Hunt boasts a great cast 

The Hunt has managed to assemble a terrific horror cast, bringing in well-established performers as well as rising talents. 

Check out the cast below:

  • Betty Gilpin as Crystal
  • Hilary Swank as Athena
  • Ike Barinholtz as Staten Island
  • Wayne Duvall as Don
  • Ethan Suplee as (Shut the F**k Up) Gary
  • Emma Roberts as Yoga Pants
  • Christopher Berry as Target
  • Sturgill Simpson as Vanilla Nice
  • Kate Nowlin as Big Red
  • Amy Madigan as Ma
  • Reed Birney as Pop
  • Glenn Howerton as Richard
  • Steve Coulter as The Doctor
  • Dean J. West as Martin
  • Vince Pisani as Peter

 

Audiences talk The Hunt on Twitter 

So far, the film has earned a mixed response from audiences, with some feeling it fails to say anything insightful while others have admired it for its unexpected humour and pulse-racing pacing. 

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

In other news, Tom Hanks returns to war movies with Greyhound.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know