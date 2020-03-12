Quick links

West Ham United youngster says it would be ‘a dream to play for Diego Simeone’

Subhankar Mondal
Oladapo Afolayan of West Ham United in action with Ethan Coleman of Reading during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United U23 and Reading U23 at Chigwell Construction Stadium...
West Ham United youngster Oladapo Afolayan was following Atletico Madrid’s win against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Oladapo Afolayan of West Ham United in action with Jordan Thomas of Norwich City during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United U23's and Norwich City U23's at Chigwell...

West Ham United youngster Oladapo Afolayan has stated on Twitter that he would love to play under Diego Simeone.

The 22-year-old forward made the comment during the Champions League game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Spanish club Atletico won the second leg of the Round of 16 tie and progressed to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

 

Afolayan was following the match, and the West Ham youngster said that it would be a “dream” to play under Simeone.

Top-quality manager

Atletico do not tend to play eye-catching football, and the La Liga outfit could have and probably should have conceded a lot of goals at Anfield had Liverpool been able to take their chances.

However, there is no doubt that Simeone is a world-class manager who has a deep connection with the fans and always encourages his players to give their best during matches from the touchline.

Atletico may be an unfancied team, but they could well go and win the Champions League this season.

Oladapo Afolayan of West Ham United in action with Jokull Andresson of Reading during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United U23 and Reading U23 at Chigwell Construction...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

