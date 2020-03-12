West Ham United youngster says it would be ‘a dream to play for Diego Simeone’

West Ham United youngster Oladapo Afolayan was following Atletico Madrid’s win against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

West Ham United youngster Oladapo Afolayan has stated on Twitter that he would love to play under Diego Simeone.

The 22-year-old forward made the comment during the Champions League game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Spanish club Atletico won the second leg of the Round of 16 tie and progressed to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Afolayan was following the match, and the West Ham youngster said that it would be a “dream” to play under Simeone.

Would be a dream to play for Diego Simeone what a guy — Dapo Afolayan (@dapo_afolayan) March 11, 2020

Top-quality manager

Atletico do not tend to play eye-catching football, and the La Liga outfit could have and probably should have conceded a lot of goals at Anfield had Liverpool been able to take their chances.

However, there is no doubt that Simeone is a world-class manager who has a deep connection with the fans and always encourages his players to give their best during matches from the touchline.

Atletico may be an unfancied team, but they could well go and win the Champions League this season.