'We have no chance': Boss says reported £10m Celtic target will leave unless change happens

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has reportedly been tracking Ivan Toney, ahead of a potential summer move.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has admitted to the Peterborough Telegraph that his side have ‘no chance’ of keeping reported Celtic target Ivan Toney unless they are promoted.

The Daily Record have suggested that Celtic want Toney, who has torn apart League One this season.

Celtic could be looking for a replacement for Odsonne Edouard in the summer, if they are unable to keep hold of him.

And the Bhoys have reportedly identified Posh’s Toney as a potential target.

Toney has netted 26 goals so far for Posh this campaign, which has put him on the radar of a number of clubs higher up the footballing pyramid.

And Ferguson said: “If we go up we have a chance of keeping Ivan.

“We have no chance if we don’t go up.

“If we are in the Championship next season I am sure the chairman, the co-owners and Barry Fry (director of football) will sit down with Ivan and make him a very good offer.

“Ivan wants to play in the Championship, but I also know he loves it here and he knows he will play every week here, but it’s a certainty there will be a long list of clubs who fancy signing him.”

Posh are expected to want over £10 million for Toney in the summer (Peterborough Telegraph), which would mean he would become one of Celtic’s most expensive signings ever if he was to make the move.

Toney would offer Celtic power, aerial ability and a ruthless finishing ability if he was added to Neil Lennon’s side.

The striker’s form has given Posh a chance of promotion though, which Ferguson’s side desperately crave.

Posh currently sit in sixth place in the League One table, but are only three points away from the automatic spots.