Tripper makes comment about Spurs after CL win last night

Tottenham Hotspur sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Kieran Trippier has admitted to BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he knew he ‘needed’ to leave Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Trippier endured a poor run of form in his final season at Tottenham, where he took on board heavy criticism from the Lilywhites supporters.

The English international seems to have been given a new lease of life at Atletico Madrid though.

Trippier has excelled in Diego Simeone’s side and played his part as Atleti knocked out Liverpool last night.

And after the game, Trippier said: “It was a difficult year for me last year [at Tottenham], I knew I needed the change.

“I didn’t want to come to the end of my career and not play abroad. When a club like Atletico come in for you, you can’t say no. I’m loving my time and learning new things every day, and hopefully I’m here for many years.”

Trippier could actually have been a useful member of Tottenham’s squad right now if Spurs had kept him around.

Serge Aurier has been afforded more regular game time since Trippier departed, but the Ivorian has been unreliable in a defensive sense.

Aurier has made countless errors defensively this term, and was part of the Tottenham side which went out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening, when they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig.