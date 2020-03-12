Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'They've got better players in reserve': Some Spurs fans react to report about £17m ace

Amir Mir
Supporter of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany
Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and FC Internazionale played behind closed doors at Allianz Stadium after the Italian Government...

Tottenham fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter after a report emerged about how Christian Eriksen is finding life at Inter Milan. 

Spanish outlet El Desmarque have claimed that Eriksen, who left Tottenham during the winter transfer window, is seemingly having 'doubts' about his move to Inter. 

 

It is said that the once-popular Spurs midfielder rejected the chance to join Real Madrid and instead opted to link up with former Premier League-winning manager, Antonio Conte in Serie A. 

Eriksen was always destined to leave North London given his well-documented and public desire to leave Spurs after they were beaten in the Champions League final in June. 

Added with that, the Dane's contract was due to expire this summer, so Daniel Levy did pretty well in persuading Inter to pay £17 million for his signature [BBC Sport]

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

But given the news about Madrid, the Spurs faithful made it clear that he wasn't good for them, as his form during his latter months in the Premier League showed. 

Eriksen wasn't at his best last season even though Mauricio Pochettino guided his team to the Champions League final, as he fell further off the rail during this campaign. 

Given that Eriksen was bold in what he wanted to do when he wanted to leave Spurs, what he does or does not do will be closely monitored by the fans of his former club.  

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Eriksen report: 

