'They've got better players in reserve': Some Spurs fans react to report about £17m ace

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

Tottenham fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter after a report emerged about how Christian Eriksen is finding life at Inter Milan.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque have claimed that Eriksen, who left Tottenham during the winter transfer window, is seemingly having 'doubts' about his move to Inter.

It is said that the once-popular Spurs midfielder rejected the chance to join Real Madrid and instead opted to link up with former Premier League-winning manager, Antonio Conte in Serie A.

Eriksen was always destined to leave North London given his well-documented and public desire to leave Spurs after they were beaten in the Champions League final in June.

Added with that, the Dane's contract was due to expire this summer, so Daniel Levy did pretty well in persuading Inter to pay £17 million for his signature [BBC Sport].

But given the news about Madrid, the Spurs faithful made it clear that he wasn't good for them, as his form during his latter months in the Premier League showed.

Eriksen wasn't at his best last season even though Mauricio Pochettino guided his team to the Champions League final, as he fell further off the rail during this campaign.

Given that Eriksen was bold in what he wanted to do when he wanted to leave Spurs, what he does or does not do will be closely monitored by the fans of his former club.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Eriksen report:

Real Madrid never wanted u. They have got better players in reserve and youth sides. — Justin Stevens (@jstevens123) March 12, 2020

He had it all at Spurs was star man agent inflated his ego has ruined his career — Ben Archer (@benarcher60) March 11, 2020

Silly boy ... should’ve got his head down and stayed at spurs — George Horsley (@georgehorsley) March 12, 2020

Am I supposed to feel some kind of sympathy? — LECLERC PROPAGANDA (@Tangangbusiness) March 11, 2020

Why would Madrid have wanted him the way he was playing? — David Lederman (@djclederman) March 11, 2020

Assuming Real even wanted him. — Sam Huge (@SamHuge1) March 11, 2020

you love to see it — Luiz Fernando Rodas (@luizrodas) March 11, 2020

I doubt few if any Tottenham fans feel any sympathy for him. — Alfonso Frias (@AFrias81) March 11, 2020