The Players Championship prize money: 2020 set for $2.5 million boost!

The 2020 Players Championship is here and the prize money fund on offer is bigger than ever!
The prize money in the world of golf is hugely impressive.
If a player can reach the top end of the field and stay there across multiple competitions, they're set for life.
Tournaments such as The Masters and The Open Championship pay out millions in prize money but the ultimate goal for golfers is the revered Players Championship which boasts the biggest prize money pot in all of golf.
-
FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Sport Relief's celebrity boat race is back
The 2020 Players Championship
This year's edition of the Players Championship begins on March 12th at the hallowed TPC Sawgrass course in Florida and will run until Sunday, March 15th.
As ever, Rory McIlroy will be the one to watch at the Players Championship as he aims to defend the title he won at last year's event.
He'll face stiff competition from the likes of Justin Thomas and Im Sung-jae who currently sit ahead of McIlroy in the PGA rankings.
How to watch
All the action from TPC Sawgrass comes from Sky Sports here in the UK with Sky Sports Golf and Main Event showing non-stop golfing action during the tournament.
To watch Sky Sports, you'll need the relevant package from the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV.
Alternatively, fans can tune in via the streaming app Now TV, with monthly passes costing £33.99, weekly passes costing £14.98 and daily passes costing £9.98.
Prize money in 2020 explained
The 2020 edition of the Players Championship begins with a total field of 144 players but only the top 65 ranked competitors will take home any prize money.
There is a total purse of $15 million for the 2020 event, a $2.5million increase on 2019's prize money.
The winner of the event will take home a cool $2.7 million which is the biggest prize fund across the PGA Tour.
1. $2,700,000
2. $1,635,000
3. $1,035,000
4. $735,000
5. $615,000
6. $543,750
7. $506,250
8. $468,750
9. $438,750
10. $408,750
11. $378,750
12. $348,750
13. $318,750
14. $288,750
15. $273,750
16. $258,750
17. $243,750
18. $228,750
19. $213,750
20. $198,750
21. $183,750
22. $168,750
23. $156,750
24. $144,750
25. $132,750
26. $120,750
27. $116,250
28. $111,750
29. $107,250
30. $102,750
31. $98,250
32. $93,750
33. $89,250
34. $85,500
35. $81,750
36. $78,000
37. $74,250
38. $71,250
39. $68,250
40. $65,250
41. $62,250
42. $59,250
43. $56,250
44. $53,250
45. $50,250
46. $47,250
47. $44,250
48. $41,850
49. $39,750
50. $38,550
51. $37,650
52. $36,750
53. $36,150
54. $35,550
55. $35,250
56. $34,950
57. $34,650
58. $34,350
59. $34,050
60. $33,750
61. $33,450
62. $33,150
63. $32,850
64. $32,550
65. $32,250
The 2020 Players Championship gets underway on March 12th and will run until March 15th with all the action coming from Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event across each day.
Have something to tell us about this article?