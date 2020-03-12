The Players Championship prize money: 2020 set for $2.5 million boost!

The 2020 Players Championship is here and the prize money fund on offer is bigger than ever!

The prize money in the world of golf is hugely impressive.

If a player can reach the top end of the field and stay there across multiple competitions, they're set for life.

Tournaments such as The Masters and The Open Championship pay out millions in prize money but the ultimate goal for golfers is the revered Players Championship which boasts the biggest prize money pot in all of golf.

The 2020 Players Championship

This year's edition of the Players Championship begins on March 12th at the hallowed TPC Sawgrass course in Florida and will run until Sunday, March 15th.

As ever, Rory McIlroy will be the one to watch at the Players Championship as he aims to defend the title he won at last year's event.

He'll face stiff competition from the likes of Justin Thomas and Im Sung-jae who currently sit ahead of McIlroy in the PGA rankings.

How to watch

All the action from TPC Sawgrass comes from Sky Sports here in the UK with Sky Sports Golf and Main Event showing non-stop golfing action during the tournament.

To watch Sky Sports, you'll need the relevant package from the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV.

Alternatively, fans can tune in via the streaming app Now TV, with monthly passes costing £33.99, weekly passes costing £14.98 and daily passes costing £9.98.

Prize money in 2020 explained

The 2020 edition of the Players Championship begins with a total field of 144 players but only the top 65 ranked competitors will take home any prize money.

There is a total purse of $15 million for the 2020 event, a $2.5million increase on 2019's prize money.

The winner of the event will take home a cool $2.7 million which is the biggest prize fund across the PGA Tour.

1. $2,700,000

2. $1,635,000

3. $1,035,000

4. $735,000

5. $615,000

6. $543,750

7. $506,250

8. $468,750

9. $438,750

10. $408,750

11. $378,750

12. $348,750

13. $318,750

14. $288,750

15. $273,750

16. $258,750

17. $243,750

18. $228,750

19. $213,750

20. $198,750

21. $183,750

22. $168,750

23. $156,750

24. $144,750

25. $132,750

26. $120,750

27. $116,250

28. $111,750

29. $107,250

30. $102,750

31. $98,250

32. $93,750

33. $89,250

34. $85,500

35. $81,750

36. $78,000

37. $74,250

38. $71,250

39. $68,250

40. $65,250

41. $62,250

42. $59,250

43. $56,250

44. $53,250

45. $50,250

46. $47,250

47. $44,250

48. $41,850

49. $39,750

50. $38,550

51. $37,650

52. $36,750

53. $36,150

54. $35,550

55. $35,250

56. $34,950

57. $34,650

58. $34,350

59. $34,050

60. $33,750

61. $33,450

62. $33,150

63. $32,850

64. $32,550

65. $32,250

