Tam McManus says £3.5m man best Rangers centre-back

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Europa League action at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Tam McManus said on PLZ Soccer that Filip Helander is the best central defender at Rangers.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, made the comment while discussing whether or not Helander should be part of the Rangers squad for their Europa League game against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side will take on German club Bayer at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.

Helander played 45 minutes against Brentford’s reserves this week, and, according to The Daily Record, he will not be part of the Rangers squad against Bayer on Thursday evening.

McManus has praised the 26-year-old Sweden international central defender - who joined the Gers from Bologna in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £3.5 million - and believes that he is the best centre-back at Rangers.

Meanwhile, former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has also said that Gerrard should not risk playing the defender against Bayer.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer when asked about Helander playing against Bayer: “No for me. I wouldn’t bring him in.”

McManus added: ”It is too early for Helander even though I think he is their best centre-back.”

Ferguson said: “No. He has missed too many games. He has been out, I think, 12 weeks now. Too much of a risk. I think he has just returned to training.”