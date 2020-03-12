Quick links

Some Rangers fans react to Florian Kamberi display at Ibrox

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC celebrates with teammates Scott Arfield, Greg Stewart and Florian Kamberi after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg...
Florian Kamberi was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers' Albanian forward Florian Kamberi (R) vies with Sporting Braga's Brazilian defender Raul during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between SC Braga and...

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Florian Kamberi at Ibrox this evening.

Kamberi was in action for Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old forward, signed on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window, did not start the match in Glasgow.

 

However, the former Grasshopper forward came on as a substitute in the 53rd minute.

The forward made an instant impact on the match, as he created problem for the Bayer defenders and was always active on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old had a pass accuracy of 76.9%, took 24 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles and one clearance.

Rangers lost the first leg 3-1, and the Gers are now in real danger of getting knocked out of the Europa League this season.

Some Rangers fans were impressed with the display produced by Kamberi and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian equalises despite the efforts of goalkeeper Allan McGregor of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road on...

Florian Kamberi of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

