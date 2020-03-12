Some Rangers fans react to Florian Kamberi display at Ibrox

Florian Kamberi was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Florian Kamberi at Ibrox this evening.

Kamberi was in action for Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old forward, signed on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window, did not start the match in Glasgow.

However, the former Grasshopper forward came on as a substitute in the 53rd minute.

The forward made an instant impact on the match, as he created problem for the Bayer defenders and was always active on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old had a pass accuracy of 76.9%, took 24 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles and one clearance.

Rangers lost the first leg 3-1, and the Gers are now in real danger of getting knocked out of the Europa League this season.

Some Rangers fans were impressed with the display produced by Kamberi and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

If Kamberi has put a single foot wrong in a Rangers jersey I’m yet to see it — MaTo (@MaTo_122) March 12, 2020

And when he goes back to Hibs and finds the charred remains of the bridges he set fire to in January, he can come back in the Summer. — Rangers Da (@rangersda1) March 12, 2020

Davis, Kamara, Edmundson should be nowhere near this Rangers team! Kamberi the only one that looks like he actually wants to play for us! — Jamie Kyle (@JKyle_RFC) March 12, 2020

Different team with Kamberi on — (@BigRangersBear) March 12, 2020

Kamberi needs to be starting for Rangers no if's or buts the guy gives everything — Craig Smith (@csljm84) March 12, 2020

Davis is done for me. Given the ball away far too often, very lazy decision making. Kamberi on the other hand had been brilliant since he came on. — Churchill (@Rangers_co_uk) March 12, 2020