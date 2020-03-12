'We still cannot celebrate': Some Atleti Madrid fans blast Liverpool man for his comments

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League last night.

Atletico Madrid fans on Twitter aren't too happy with Jurgen Klopp following his comments after their side dumped Liverpool out of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The La Liga club scored three goals in extra time to send the current holders packing and book their place into the quarter-finals, but the manner in which they played didn't sit well with the Liverpool boss.

Diego Simeone has always been a defensive-minded coach and his military-style tactics were on show for both legs against Liverpool.

Klopp made it clear that he 'doesn't understand' why Atletico play in the manner in which they do given the 'quality' they have at their disposal, as he told Sky Sports.

His comments haven't sat well with the Atleti supporters, who have blasted him for his actions and reminded him that their side are the ones who have progressed.

Some have urged him to watch the game back, whilst others think he needs to go and learn how Simeone's team play.

In truth, this shouldn't really come as a surprise to Liverpool because they knew what was coming, but Simeone's side have always had steel about them, and whatever is thought of their tactics, they showed that an Anfield.

It almost seems as though a team like Atletico are made for two-legged European ties because of how they can suffocate and frustrate their opponents.

Here is a selection of Atletico Madrid fans reacting to Klopp's comments from last night:

RokeBerlanas: 'We still cannot celebrate, Jurgen?'

JaviRuizATM: 'If you don't understand it, play the game again tomorrow and analyse it'.

Sergiojp28: 'Nothing happens that you don't understand, can we celebrate it or not?'

guikerguay: 'Well, to review the videos before the games ...'

DEP_NarkosGod: 'That's why you have lost'.

javiusm: 'We have already seen that you have not understood Atleti's way of playing'.

MIsabel87160271: 'It is what it is, You are not a gentleman, you do not know how to lose and you showed it in the statements here'.

Aguinag16225034: 'Well if the math does not fail, there are three'.

Reyecete: 'Therefore, we have eliminated you, because you do not understand us. We are the Athletics, COURAGE AND HEART'.

lolorodri86: 'The first time I hear a coach say how his opponent has to play'.