SkySports pundit thinks ‘outstanding’ Leeds United player unlucky this season

Leeds United goal scorers Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts celebrate Harrison's goal
Jack Harrison is on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United stands dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers

Paul Robinson raved about Manchester City-owned Leeds United winger Jack Harrison on Sky Sports News (10:51am, March 11, 2020).

The former Leeds goalkeeper believes that Harrison - signed on loan from Premier League club City in the summer of 2019 - has been brilliant for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this campaign.

Robinson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Harrison has been unlucky and should have scored more goals.

 

Robinson said on Sky Sports News (10:51am, March 11, 2020): “Harrison on the flanks has been outstanding this season.

"I think his goal tally is the only thing that doesn’t match the way that he is playing. He has hit so much woodwork this year. It’s unbelievable. He should have 10 more goals.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Harrison has scored five goals and provided seven assist in 37 Championship matches for Leeds so far this season.

During his loan spell at the Whites during the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old - who can also operate as an attacking midfielder - made 34 starts and five substitute appearances in the league, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Automatic promotion

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and will face Cardiff City in the Championship on Sunday.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

