SkySports pundit lauds Benitez signing who's 'been there' when Newcastle have 'needed him'

Martin Dubravka has been a standout performer for Newcastle United this season.

Paul Robinson has praised the 'outstanding' Martin Dubravka for being there for Newcastle when they have 'needed him', as he told Football Centre on Sky Sports (11/03/20 at 11:35 am).

Former England shot-stopper, Robinson, thinks that Newcastle's man between the sticks has been worth '10 to 12 points' for the Toony Army this season and will now be a 'big miss' following his injury.

Dubravka, who made a permanent switch to Newcastle during the summer of 2018 when Rafa Benitez was in charge [BBC Sport], is now set to face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury, as reported by BBC Sport.

It is said that he will be out of action until at least April, as Robinson, who is well aware of what it takes to do the business when donning the gloves, had nothing but praise for Newcastle's number one.

"I think he has been outstanding this season," Robinson told Sky Sports. "I think he has been a really, really good signing. Initially came in on loan, which was like a trial if you like, and then they signed him on a permanent.

"I think he has been consistent. He has made the odd error. But that's to be expected at times. I think his performances have been solid for a goalkeeper of his level and coming in at Newcastle, and he has done really well.

"He has potentially been worth 10 to 12 points to them this year. He has made key saves and key decisions in important games. Newcastle haven't blown teams away, and when they have won, they have won by the odd goal, so they have needed him quite often this season and he's been there when they've needed him. That'll be a big miss for them."

Dubravka has been a very underrated figure ever since he stepped through the doors of St James' Park and his absence will be felt when his side take part in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Steve Bruce's side will host the current holders Manchester City, who won three domestic trophies last season and are on course in adding two to their cabinet this term.

Either way, without Dubravka in between the sticks, it does weaken Newcastle, but given their injury list throughout this season, Bruce will be used to dealing with such a setback.