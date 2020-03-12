SkySports pundit claims player doesn’t look interested at Tottenham Hotspur

Tanguy Ndombele has not been playing well for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Paul Robinson has given his take on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Sky Sports.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper believes that Ndombele is a talented footballer, but the midfielder needs to do better.

Robinson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that the 23-year-old France international does not appear to be interested too often.

Robinson told Sky Sports: “He’s been given all the tools, all the equipment to better himself to get match fit and he hasn't accepted that.

“That cuts a figure of a manager who looks like he's tried the arm around the shoulder, he looks like he's tried the big stick and he's just not getting the effort and application back from him.

"He's undoubtedly talented. But he cuts a figure of somebody who's not interested far too often and you can't get away with that. Mourinho looks frustrated because he knows the boy has got talent.”

Criticism from Jose Mourinho

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho recently criticised Ndombele and urged the youngster to step up his game.

Mourinho was not impressed with the performance of the former Lyon star in the first half of the Premier League game against Burnley this past weekend.

The Frenchman started the match, but did not come on for the second half, with Mourinho slamming him in his post-match comments, as quoted in The London Evening Standard.

Stats

Ndombele has made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The France international has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the North London outfit this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.