Rodgers says Leicester's Justin reminds him of 'a time gone by'

James Justin is likely to get a consistent run of games until the end of the season at Leicester City.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers spoke to Leicester Mercury in his press conference about James Justin and how he reminds him of a time gone by.

Rodgers confirmed that Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. That is a huge blow for the Foxes, for whom the Portuguese international has been brilliant this season.

His injury opens up an opportunity for young Justin to have a good run of games until the end of the campaign and Rodgers feels that he is ready for the big task in hand.

"He (Justin) can naturally move across and comes off the back of a great performance. He reminds me of a time gone by. He defends his area of the pitch. He doesn’t let guys get past him and he’s hungry. He can now have a run of games until the end of the season," Rodgers said.

Justin has played just four times in the league this season, two of those coming from the start. The 22-year-old lacks the experience at the top level, but he certainly has the quality to show everyone what he is capable of in the coming games.

Filling Pereira's shoes will definitely not be easy. The former Porto man was one of Leicester's best players in his debut season and he has been integral to the Foxes' success this term.

Justin is likely to start the remainder of Leicester's games in the league and good performances there could give Rodgers a good headache in terms of team selection next season.