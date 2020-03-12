Report: Juventus keen to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane this summer

Could the England skipper leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window?

According to a report from Italian outlet TuttoSport, Juventus want to bring Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

The Telegraph recently claimed that the England international will consider his future at Tottenham at the end of the season should they fail to win silverware this campaign.

Spurs have no chance of getting their hands on a trophy this term and Juventus, consistent winners of Serie A, are reportedly attentive to the situation to see if they can lure him to Turin.

The report claims that Juventus are looking for a striker who will give Ronaldo more freedom to operate in the final third of the pitch.

Kane, very much like Karim Benzema did at Real Madrid, could bring the best out of Ronaldo which would, in turn, allow the Englishman to compete and win the biggest trophies in the world.

Juve are also reportedly looking at Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. But it is almost certain that Kane would be the most expensive player on the list.

Daniel Levy will make it incredibly hard for any side to lure him away from North London while Jose Mourinho would not want to imagine a Tottenham side without Kane.

A possible transfer at this moment in time is highly unlikely. The England skipper's £200,000-a-week (Spotrac) contract ends in the summer of 2024, which puts Tottenham and Levy in a very strong position during potential transfer negotiations.