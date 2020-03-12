Lawrenson hails Liverpool's performance last night despite defeat

The Reds bowed out of the Champions League but it wasn't due to lack of effort.

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson wrote in his column on the BBC about Liverpool's performance last night against Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side, as expected, dominated the game and even managed to break Atleti's resilient defence with Gini Wijnaldum levelling the scoring just before half-time.

Many people were convinced that Liverpool had crossed the line in the first-half of extra time when Roberto Firmino put the Reds ahead in the tie.

A poor clearance from Adrian gifted Diego Simeone's side the win but Lawrenson, despite the defeat for his former side, made a huge claim about their performance.

He said: "Yes, Atletico knocked the Reds out of the Champions League on Wednesday but I was at Anfield and that was probably the best that Jurgen Klopp's side have played in the past couple of months."

"With the way they took the game to Atletico, I did not see a team who have run out of anything - energy, ideas or belief."

Liverpool had 34 shots at goal, maintained 72% possession, made over 850 passes with an impressive passing accuracy of 83%.

However, Simeone's men did what needed to be done and the defending champions are now out of the competition as a result.

Liverpool have lost four of their last six games. Not many would have expected such a dip in form after their incredible run but, thankfully for them, the league is all but wrapped up and it is highly unlikely that their poor recent form will have any impact on the title chances.

With the Merseyside derby coming up next, Liverpool fans will be hoping that their side will put up a similar performance but this time, they will have to take their chances to get the bragging rights as well as get one step closer to the Premier League crown.