Comparing Calvert-Lewin with reported Everton target Andrea Belotti

Shamanth Jayaram
HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 4 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tom Davies (L) Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the Everton Training session at USM Finch Farm on March 4 2020 in Halewood,...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Is Andrea Belotti an upgrade for Everton over Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Andrea Belotti of Italy looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Liechtenstein and Italy on October 15, 2019 in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

According to a report from TMW, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is willing to splash the big bucks in the summer to sign Torino's Andrea Belotti.

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has brought in reports linking Everton with players who were possibly beyond their reach before. Belotti, however, is someone who would fit the Toffees very well but do they really need him? 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in the form of his life since Ancelotti's arrival. Richarlison has been brilliant since the start of the season while Moise Kean, despite his struggles, is tipped to be a top player in the future. 

 

If Belotti does come in, he is likely to compete with Calvert-Lewin for the first choice role but is he really an upgrade on the Englishman? Here is what the stats say:

Belotti has played 23 times in the league this season and has scored nine times. He also scored six times in six games in the qualifying stages of the Europa League and is an integral part of Torino's setup. 

The Italian averages 1.9 shots and 1.2 key passes per game. He wins five ground duels and 3.3 aerial duels per game and has missed just six big chances all season. (SofaScore)

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, has 13 goals in 27 league games this season. The Englishman averages a goal every 148 minutes this season; much better than Belotti's average of one every 213 minutes. 

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (R) celebrates before his goal was rulled out following a VAR review during the English Premier League football match between Everton and...

The Toffees number nine averages two shots per 90 minutes but is limited to just 0.5 key passes per game. Calvert-Lewin wins 1.8 ground duels and a very impressive 4.9 aerial duels per game. 

However, his biggest negative in comparison to Belotti is the number of big chances he has missed this season. Calvert-Lewin has missed a staggering 14 big chances this term; more than twice as many as Everton's new reported target. (SofaScore)

It will be interesting to see if Ancelotti would use both Calvert-Lewin and Belotti, should he come in, together. How they would work together is a mystery but, at a reported price of £53 million, it will certainly be a huge statement in the summer. 

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC celebrates a goal during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on February 11, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

