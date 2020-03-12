Comparing Calvert-Lewin with reported Everton target Andrea Belotti

Is Andrea Belotti an upgrade for Everton over Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

According to a report from TMW, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is willing to splash the big bucks in the summer to sign Torino's Andrea Belotti.

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has brought in reports linking Everton with players who were possibly beyond their reach before. Belotti, however, is someone who would fit the Toffees very well but do they really need him?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in the form of his life since Ancelotti's arrival. Richarlison has been brilliant since the start of the season while Moise Kean, despite his struggles, is tipped to be a top player in the future.

If Belotti does come in, he is likely to compete with Calvert-Lewin for the first choice role but is he really an upgrade on the Englishman? Here is what the stats say:

Belotti has played 23 times in the league this season and has scored nine times. He also scored six times in six games in the qualifying stages of the Europa League and is an integral part of Torino's setup.

The Italian averages 1.9 shots and 1.2 key passes per game. He wins five ground duels and 3.3 aerial duels per game and has missed just six big chances all season. (SofaScore)

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, has 13 goals in 27 league games this season. The Englishman averages a goal every 148 minutes this season; much better than Belotti's average of one every 213 minutes.

The Toffees number nine averages two shots per 90 minutes but is limited to just 0.5 key passes per game. Calvert-Lewin wins 1.8 ground duels and a very impressive 4.9 aerial duels per game.

However, his biggest negative in comparison to Belotti is the number of big chances he has missed this season. Calvert-Lewin has missed a staggering 14 big chances this term; more than twice as many as Everton's new reported target. (SofaScore)

It will be interesting to see if Ancelotti would use both Calvert-Lewin and Belotti, should he come in, together. How they would work together is a mystery but, at a reported price of £53 million, it will certainly be a huge statement in the summer.