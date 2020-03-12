Brendan Rodgers hails Leicester's 'fantastic player' Harvey Barnes

Barnes has been one of Leicester City's best players this season.

Brendan Rodgers spoke to Leicester Mercury in his press conference about Harvey Barnes and how well he has done this season.

Barnes has been very good for the Foxes this season, scoring seven goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.

His versatility is a huge bonus for Leicester, but his performances from the left flank have been a breath of fresh air for Foxes fans this term.

Rodgers hailed the 22-year-old's performances this season and seemed very happy about him gaining more and more experience every game.

He said: "He’s (Barnes) a fantastic player and gaining experience all the time. He has speed, power, and endurance. It’s just a few details that need to improve in his game. He can beat players inside or out."

"He’s not a naturally arrogant boy, but you can see his character now. He can play with both feet and is improving his tactical idea of the game."

Barnes has really stepped up his game recently, in a period when star striker Jamie Vardy struggled to find the back of the net.

He has five goals and an assist to his name in eight games since the turn of the year, which is simply brilliant for someone who is in his first full season in the Premier League.

England's future seems incredibly bright at the moment with the likes of Barnes, James Maddison, Dwight McNeil and Jack Grealish all performing brilliantly at the top level.

With a possible place in the Champions League next season, Barnes could showcase his skills at the very top level and, if he can perform in the same way as he has recently, he will be on the wish list of a number of big clubs very soon.