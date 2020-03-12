Simeone suggets Atleti couldn't get past Liverpool star, makes claim about Klopp's tactics

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 in extra time by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as Jurgen Klopp's side exited the competition.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has suggested that Liverpool were the best team that his side have faced during his time there at his press conference, which was covered by Blood Red’s Youtube channel.

Atleti knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League yesterday, as they picked up a 3-2 win in extra-time.

Simeone’s men had been on the verge of an exit, but they scored three times in extra-time to knock Liverpool out.

After the game, Simeone admitted that Liverpool’s tactics had made things really hard for his side.

And he suggested that getting past Trent Alexander-Arnold was particularly difficult.

“[They are] the best opponent that we’ve played against in the eight years of the club,” Simeone said.

“They used intensity, great centres, high press up the field. They worked really hard against us.

“The way that they used the midfielders to join the attack, we knew it was going to be difficult to break their lines.

“We wanted to try and play with a narrow line, it was difficult for us and we found it hard. It was hard to have any of the ball and we couldn’t create any danger down their right.”

Despite Simeone’s effusive praise, Liverpool still couldn’t quite find a way through.

Jan Oblak in the Atleti goal made numerous brilliant saves, and when chances came their way, the Spanish club punished Liverpool.

The Reds had back-up goalkeeper Adrian in goal, and he failed to impress, as he made a series of errors in extra-time.

Liverpool’s sole focus this season will now be on winning the Premier League title, with Klopp’s side’s next game coming against Everton on Monday.