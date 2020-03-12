Quick links

‘Sign the contract’: Some Arsenal fans are messaging former Tottenham Hotspur youth player

A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Former Tottenham Hotspur prospect Tyger Smalls has been on trial at Arsenal.

Some Arsenal fans have responded to Tyger Smalls’s post on Twitter and hope that he gets a contract with the club.

The 17-year-old forward has made a post on Twitter stating that he spent five days training with the Arsenal Under-23 side.

The teenager has also had experience with the Gunners’ first team, and he is delighted at the time spent with the Premier League club.

 

A report in The Telegraph earlier this month claimed that Arsenal were interested in signing the youngster, who was to undergo a trial at the North London outfit.

The youngster is playing well for Saffron Walden in the Essex Senior League, and his manager Jason Maher recently said that he would not be able to prevent the player from leaving should Arsenal offer him a contract, as quoted in Cambridge News.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners were impressed enough to offer Smalls a deal to play for Per Mertesacker’s youth side.

Smalls has a history with Arsenal's bitter North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with the teenager having been at Spurs' youth set-up but could not earn a professional contract.

Some Arsenal fans have responded to the teenager’s post on Twitter and hope that he gets a deal, as shown below.

A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

