Scott Brown issues blunt response to title race being over if Celtic beat Rangers

Amir Mir
Celtic captain Scott Brown arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren at Celtic Park on March 07, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic will travel down to Ibrox on Sunday to face off against their Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Celtic captain Scott Brown applauds the fans at full time during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.

Scott Brown has stated in a blunt manner that Celtic will 'take it from there' if they beat Rangers on Sunday, as he dismissed the idea that the title race will be over if that does happen, as he told Celtic TV.

The Bhoys are 13 points clear at the top of the SPFL and Brown made it clear that his team won't look 'five or six games' ahead even if they win at Ibrox and open an even bigger lead at the top. 

 

Whilst Rangers will still be in the race from a mathematic point of view, defeat is a big no-no for Steven Gerrard's side, who can reduce the gap to nine points if they win at the weekend and then go onto win their game in hand.

If that happens then it may well make things a little interesting, as Brown issued this response when asked if the title race would be effectively over if his team were to pick up all three points.

“It's one game,” Brown told Celtic TV. “Then we'll take it from there and we have another game at the weekend.

“We take it from there. One game at a time. We don't look about five, six games down the line. We just worry about ourself and what we look forward to the next game.”

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his team's opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

At this moment in time, the Old Firm derby will go ahead despite the serious concerns surrounding the on-going Coronavirus.

A lot of major events across the world are either being postponed or cancelled, with some countries, such as Serie A and La Liga postponing their respective leagues. 

Until told otherwise, Rangers and Celtic will lock horns in a few days time, but before then, Gerrard's men have a Europa League first-leg tie against Bayer Leverkusen to take care of.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Round of Sixteen match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Glasgow,...

