Scott Brown issues blunt response to title race being over if Celtic beat Rangers

Celtic will travel down to Ibrox on Sunday to face off against their Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Scott Brown has stated in a blunt manner that Celtic will 'take it from there' if they beat Rangers on Sunday, as he dismissed the idea that the title race will be over if that does happen, as he told Celtic TV.

The Bhoys are 13 points clear at the top of the SPFL and Brown made it clear that his team won't look 'five or six games' ahead even if they win at Ibrox and open an even bigger lead at the top.

Whilst Rangers will still be in the race from a mathematic point of view, defeat is a big no-no for Steven Gerrard's side, who can reduce the gap to nine points if they win at the weekend and then go onto win their game in hand.

If that happens then it may well make things a little interesting, as Brown issued this response when asked if the title race would be effectively over if his team were to pick up all three points.

“It's one game,” Brown told Celtic TV. “Then we'll take it from there and we have another game at the weekend.

“We take it from there. One game at a time. We don't look about five, six games down the line. We just worry about ourself and what we look forward to the next game.”

At this moment in time, the Old Firm derby will go ahead despite the serious concerns surrounding the on-going Coronavirus.

A lot of major events across the world are either being postponed or cancelled, with some countries, such as Serie A and La Liga postponing their respective leagues.

Until told otherwise, Rangers and Celtic will lock horns in a few days time, but before then, Gerrard's men have a Europa League first-leg tie against Bayer Leverkusen to take care of.