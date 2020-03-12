Sandylands: Who is Harriet Webb? The Split and Benidorm actress shines as Tina!

Sandylands star Harriet Webb is enjoying a busy start to 2020 with some impressive roles under her belt.

For years the TV channel Gold has been seen as little more than a channel that repeats comedy classics such as Only Fools and Horses, Porridge and Dad's Army.



However, in recent years, UKTV has started to push the boat out with the content on the channel as we've started to see more and more original content.

In 2017 we saw the debut of the original TV film Murder on the Blackpool Express, a comedy take on Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. The success of the film has since spawned two sequels and has prompted Gold to look at other original content to sit alongside Only Fools reruns.

The latest of these original programmes is Sandylands, a comedy set by the sea that features one of the best casts on TV.

Get ready to meet Derek and Jeannie Swallows, played by @davidwalliams and Sophie Thompson, in #Sandylands which starts tonight at 10pm. ️ pic.twitter.com/B9tUzwZq9f — GOLD (@goldchannel) March 4, 2020

Sandylands on Gold

When her father is declared 'lost at sea', Verma is left with no choice but to return to Sandylands, her childhood home, to manage his affairs.

Once back in the seaside town, Verma meets a whole host of colourful characters who populate the slightly crazed town of Sandylands.

Joining Natalie Dew, who plays Verma, in the series are some huge names of the acting and comedy world including Hugh Bonneville, David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Darren Strange, Simon Bird and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Harriet Webb stars as Tina

Taking on the role of Tina, a bright, bubbly and slightly incompetent bus tour guide, is Harriet Webb.

Speaking to Gold prior to Sandyland's release, Harriet described her character as: "the best friend everyone needs, but doesn't necessarily want! When I read the first script, I thought she needed to be warm, fearless and not very self-aware. She gets up to some outrageous things, but in my opinion, just the right amount."

Harriet Webb has been working in the acting industry since 2008 but the cast of actors in Sandylands easily took Harriet aback at first.

"I walked into the read-through and I nearly fell over! It's such an incredible cast - they're all people I've admired for a long time," Harriet said, "Sometimes I'd be doing a scene and thinking, "Sorry, is this actually real?" It was a total masterclass."

Harriet Webb: Films and TV

As mentioned, Harriet Webb's acting career got underway in 2008 when she appeared in the BBC's Florence Nightingale TV film.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in 20 acting roles according to IMDb.

The biggest of these have come recently with appearances in the likes of The Split, Waiting, Scarborough, Benidorm and White Gold, most of which are comedy series.

In regards to a second series of Sandylands, Harriet told Gold: "Everybody has their fingers crossed. Sandylands is a little jewel. The characters have massive potential. The writers have so much more to offer and are an absolute joy to work with. I hope we get to see more of what's in their brains."

For now, episodes of Sandylands are being repeated on Gold after the series aired between March 4th and March 6th.