Report: What £120k-a-week player wants amid Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal interest

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

According to The Daily Star, Chelsea winger Willian has been offered to both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and London and Premier League rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are reported to be interested in securing the services of the 31-year-old winger on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the Brazil international and wanted to sign him for Manchester United from Chelsea, according to the report.

The report has claimed that Willian, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, wants to stay in London and wants to play for a club in the Champions League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The Brazilian star has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Frank Lampard’s side this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.