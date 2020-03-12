Report: Villa will consult midfielder before decision on team-mate's future

Villa will reportedly consult Jota before making a decision on Danny Drinkwater's future.

Aston Villa will consult Jota before making a decision on the future of loanee Danny Drinkwater, according to a report by the Telegraph.

The report says Villa are paying £60,000-a-week of Drinkwater's £120,000-a-week wage but are considering their options over his loan spell following a clash with the former Birmingham man.

Drinkwater cannot play this weekend because Villa face his parent club Chelsea, which has bought all parties a small amount of breathing space.

The report says that means Drinkwater could be asked to stay away until after that match against Frank Lampard's side when a decision can be made.

Villa will apparently struggle to come to a deal to scrap Drinkwater's loan entirely but there is the possibility he would be asked to train away from the first team.

It's likely flare-ups happen at training grounds across the country all the time but considering Drinkwater's loan at Burnley was cut short after he suffered an injury outside a nightclub in September, it's not a good look.

The incident - and the fact it's come out - has come at the worst time for Smith, who is the report says is at risk of the sack if he suffers another defeat this weekend.

Villa need fighting spirit but they also need unity at this testing time and it's important they make the right call on Drinkwater.