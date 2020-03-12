Report: Tottenham want relegation-threatened 21-year-old this summer, face Chelsea battle

Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea reportedly want Aaron Ramsdale.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale shows off his Adidas Predator gloves during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in...

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer – but face a battle with Chelsea.

It's claimed that both clubs are considering changes to their goalkeeping options this summer, and Ramsdale is a player on the radar of the two London sides.

Bournemouth handed Ramsdale a new contract until 2024 earlier this season, meaning they have great protection if either side do come calling for the former Sheffield United man, who cost just £1million in 2017.

 

Yet if Bournemouth suffer relegation from the Premier League, it will surely be difficult for them to keep Ramsdale on the South Coast, especially with his name often mentioned in connection with the England national team.

Ramsdale, 21, has amassed a huge 102 saves so far this season, third in the Premier League behind only Bernd Leno and Martin Dubravka, showing off his ability as a shot-stopper.

He certainly makes sense for Tottenham, as Michel Vorm is out of contract this summer, and finding a homegrown goalkeeper to challenge – and eventually supplant – Hugo Lloris should be a priority.

Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on February 22, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Ramsdale ticks the boxes for Spurs, and would give the club a talented young goalkeeper to depend on for years to come based off his impressive displays for Bournemouth this season.

With Chelsea keen too though, amid concerns about Kepa Arrizabalaga's future, Jose Mourinho may have to take on his former club and his former player in Frank Lampard in order to lure Ramsdale to North London.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

