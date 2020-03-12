Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye player who claimed he’s as good as £160m Real Madrid star

Subhankar Mondal
Jeremie Boga of Chelsea FC competes for the ball during a Chelsea FC International Champions Cup training session at National Stadium on July 24, 2017 in Singapore.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with Jeremie Boga.

Jeremie Boga of Birmingham City during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay at St Andrews (stadium) on February 6, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

According to Calciomercato.com, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea like the 23-year-old midfielder, who is also on the radar of Valencia and Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Express, Chelsea have first refusal on the youngster and have a buy-back clause of £12.7 million.

 

Boga was on the books of the Blues from 2009 until 2018 when he moved to Italian side Sassuolo.

The report in the British publication has claimed of interest in the Ivory Coast international midfielder from Everton as well.

Jeremie Boga of US Sassuolo celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium - CittÃ  del Tricolore on November 8, 2019 in Reggio nell'...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Boga has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Sassuolo so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 14 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Italian club, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Confidence

Boga may be a young player, but the midfielder is not short of confidence, as he said last year that he is as good as Eden Hazard, who moved to Spanish and European giants Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport that could reach £160 million.

The Sun quoted Boga as saying in December 2019: "Every now and then, I wonder if I should've waited longer for my chance at Chelsea.

“But I had to play regularly and I was behind Hazard, Pedro and Willian in the pecking order. It's not that they were better than me, but they were ahead in the hierarchy.”

Federico Bernardeschi of Juventus competes for the ball with Jeremie Boga of US Sassuolo during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Sassuolo on December 1, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch