Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye player who claimed he’s as good as £160m Real Madrid star

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with Jeremie Boga.

According to Calciomercato.com, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea like the 23-year-old midfielder, who is also on the radar of Valencia and Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Express, Chelsea have first refusal on the youngster and have a buy-back clause of £12.7 million.

Boga was on the books of the Blues from 2009 until 2018 when he moved to Italian side Sassuolo.

The report in the British publication has claimed of interest in the Ivory Coast international midfielder from Everton as well.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Boga has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Sassuolo so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 14 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Italian club, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Confidence

Boga may be a young player, but the midfielder is not short of confidence, as he said last year that he is as good as Eden Hazard, who moved to Spanish and European giants Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport that could reach £160 million.

The Sun quoted Boga as saying in December 2019: "Every now and then, I wonder if I should've waited longer for my chance at Chelsea.

“But I had to play regularly and I was behind Hazard, Pedro and Willian in the pecking order. It's not that they were better than me, but they were ahead in the hierarchy.”