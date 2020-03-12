Quick links

Leeds United

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Championship

Report: Rangers are interested in £9m man who struggled at Leeds

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers reportedly want Caleb Ekuban as Alfredo Morelos's replacement - will the Elland Road flop thrive at Ibrox?

Caleb Ekuban (front) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor at the Kadir Has Stadium...

Former Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban could be set for a shock return to Britain, according to Fotospor, with Rangers keen on the £9 million Trabzonspor favourite.

It’s fair to say an Italy-born Ghana international has bounced back in style from that forgettable spell at Elland Road.

Subscribe

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta has a rather mixed record in the transfer market and Ekuban, with just a single goal in 20 Championship appearances, was certainly more ‘miss’ than ‘hit’ in West Yorkshire.

 

But less than a year after Marcelo Bielsa’s table-topping side sold the former Chievo striker for a meagre £900,000, his price-tag has gone through the roof.

Fotospor report that it will now take a bid of £9 million to convince Trabzonspor to part with an all-action attacker who has produced eight goals and eight assists over in Turkey.

Caleb Ekuban of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Leeds United and Port Vale at Elland Road on August 9, 2017 in Leeds, England.

Rangers are reportedly expected to make a move should Alfredo Morelos bid farewell to Ibrox over the summer, though Steven Gerrard’s side are expected to face competition from shock Serie A challengers Lazio.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers are willing to splash out £9 million on a player who, despite an impressive campaign in Eastern Europe, has hit double figures just once in a single campaign.

For that fee, Ekuban would become the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Caleb Ekuban of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Leeds United and Port Vale at Elland Road on August 9, 2017 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch