Report: Rangers are interested in £9m man who struggled at Leeds

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers reportedly want Caleb Ekuban as Alfredo Morelos's replacement - will the Elland Road flop thrive at Ibrox?

Former Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban could be set for a shock return to Britain, according to Fotospor, with Rangers keen on the £9 million Trabzonspor favourite.

It’s fair to say an Italy-born Ghana international has bounced back in style from that forgettable spell at Elland Road.

Subscribe

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta has a rather mixed record in the transfer market and Ekuban, with just a single goal in 20 Championship appearances, was certainly more ‘miss’ than ‘hit’ in West Yorkshire.

But less than a year after Marcelo Bielsa’s table-topping side sold the former Chievo striker for a meagre £900,000, his price-tag has gone through the roof.

Fotospor report that it will now take a bid of £9 million to convince Trabzonspor to part with an all-action attacker who has produced eight goals and eight assists over in Turkey.

Rangers are reportedly expected to make a move should Alfredo Morelos bid farewell to Ibrox over the summer, though Steven Gerrard’s side are expected to face competition from shock Serie A challengers Lazio.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers are willing to splash out £9 million on a player who, despite an impressive campaign in Eastern Europe, has hit double figures just once in a single campaign.

For that fee, Ekuban would become the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history.