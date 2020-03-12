Quick links

Report: Newcastle want to sign Bundesliga star amid interest from London club

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United reportedly want Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins.

Jamilu Collins of SC Paderborn 07 controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between SC Paderborn 07 and Sport-Club Freiburg at Benteler Arena on August 24, 2019 in Paderborn, Germany.

According to Transfermarkt, Newcastle United are interested in snapping up Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins this summer.

It's claimed that the Magpies are keen to land Collins, but face competition from another English club as Fulham are also in the race.

Additionally, Hertha Berlin, Mainz and Schalke are all thought to be keen on Collins too, meaning he will be a man in demand come the summer.

 

The 25-year-old has notched one goal and two assists this season, and has emerged as Nigeria's first-choice left back in the last couple of years.

Formerly of Rijeka in Croatia, Collins is quick and dangerous going forward, but also more than physical enough defensively, standing at 6ft tall.

Left back has been a problem position for Newcastle in recent times, and the Magpies must make decisions on loan duo Jetro Willems and Danny Rose.



Maybe signing one of them and bringing in Collins as cover whilst shifting Paul Dummett to centre back is one idea, but it's still hard to see Newcastle bringing in two left backs.

Newcastle have been active in the German market of late having signed Joelinton and Nabil Bentaleb from Hoffenheim and Schalke respectively, and they may hope to add Collins to that list after a strong Bundesliga campaign.



Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

