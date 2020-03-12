Report: Everton, Wolves and Moyes want African defender

Four Premier League clubs reportedly want Torino's Nicolas N'Koulou, including West Ham United, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nicolas N’Koulou could be playing Premier League football next season with Torino Granata reporting that the experienced centre-back is a target for Everton, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cast your mind back to the summer of 2016.

West Ham were looking up under Slaven Bilic and, according to Get France Football News, they had held ‘concrete negotiations’ about a deal to bring N’Koulou to the newly unveiled London Stadium.

N’Koulou was at the peak of his powers back then, enhancing his reputation on the back of a fine run of form under none other than Marcelo Bielsa. But the Cameroon international snubbed the chance to swap France for England, joining Lyon on a free transfer before ending up in Italy.

Four years on, however, reports suggest that West Ham have renewed their interest in this one-that-got-away. N’Koulou is expected to be on his way out of Turin this summer with Wolves, Everton and relegation-threatened Bournemouth all interested.

The report adds that all four Premier League outfits, flush with cash as they are these days, could offer a big increase on his current £25,000-a-week wages.

Given that N’Koulou has shone at the heart of a three-man Torino backline, the 29-year-old should fit in nicely at Wolves. And given how Everton collapsed so alarmingly in Sunday’s 4-0 thumping at Chelsea, an experienced and commanding centre-half would be welcome at Goodison Park too.