Report: Emery signing won't be in Arsenal's starting XI any time soon

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has returned to full training, but Mikel Arteta is

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is not expected back in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up ‘any time soon’.

Tierney has recovered from his injury at Arsenal, and is now back in full training.

However, the Express suggests that Arsenal are looking to take a cautious approach with Tierney.

The Scottish left-back has been unable to stay off the treatment table for a concerted period of time ever since he arrived at the Emirates Stadium last summer.

 

And Arteta doesn’t want to risk putting the left-back into Arsenal’s team too early.

As a result, Tierney could reportedly have a watching brief for a number of weeks yet.

That will surely be a frustration for the 22-year-old, who is yet to make a real impact since moving to the Gunners.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 20, 2019 in St Albans, England.

During Tierney’s absence, Arsenal have had to be creative to find other options, and Arteta has generally liked to utilise Bukayo Saka at left-back since taking charge.

Saka broke through at Arsenal as a winger, but the 18-year-old has impressed in defence and when Tierney does return to full fitness he faces a real fight to earn a place in Arteta’s starting line-up.

