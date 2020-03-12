Quick links

Everton

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Club president happy to sell his 15-goal captain with Everton keen

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Everton are reportedly hoping to link Torino's Serie A skipper Andrea Belotti up with Carlo Ancelotti next season.

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC celebrates a goal during the Serie A match between Torino FC and US Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on May 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Everton are in luck.

According to reports in Italy, Torino president Urbano Cairo will reward his influential captain Andrea Belotti for his dedication to the cause and prolific goalscoring. How? By allowing the Italian international to finally seal a big-money move away from the Granata over the summer.

 

Tuttomercatoweb reported this week that Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are willing to invest £53 million in bringing Belotti to Goodison Park – a fee that would make him the most expensive signing in the Toffees’ history.

A powerful and aggressive number nine who runs the channels like a terrier chasing a tennis ball, Belotti is not only a lethal, explosive finisher but also more than comfortable with his back to goal.

Andrea Belotti of Italy looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Liechtenstein and Italy on October 15, 2019 in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

Perfect for the Premier League, you could argue.

Belotti has spent the last five years leading the line for Torino despite almost incessant links with some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

And, as a reward for his loyalty, Torino Granata claims that president Cairo is willing to let the 27-time Italy international walk away this summer – so long as any interested party is happy to put a rather sizeable transfer fee on the table, that is.

Andrea Belotti (L) of Torino FC goes up with Joachim Andersen of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A match between Torino FC and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on April 3, 2019 in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch