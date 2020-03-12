Report: Club president happy to sell his 15-goal captain with Everton keen

Premier League Everton are reportedly hoping to link Torino's Serie A skipper Andrea Belotti up with Carlo Ancelotti next season.

Everton are in luck.

According to reports in Italy, Torino president Urbano Cairo will reward his influential captain Andrea Belotti for his dedication to the cause and prolific goalscoring. How? By allowing the Italian international to finally seal a big-money move away from the Granata over the summer.

Tuttomercatoweb reported this week that Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are willing to invest £53 million in bringing Belotti to Goodison Park – a fee that would make him the most expensive signing in the Toffees’ history.

A powerful and aggressive number nine who runs the channels like a terrier chasing a tennis ball, Belotti is not only a lethal, explosive finisher but also more than comfortable with his back to goal.

Perfect for the Premier League, you could argue.

Belotti has spent the last five years leading the line for Torino despite almost incessant links with some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

And, as a reward for his loyalty, Torino Granata claims that president Cairo is willing to let the 27-time Italy international walk away this summer – so long as any interested party is happy to put a rather sizeable transfer fee on the table, that is.