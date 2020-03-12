Report: Ancelotti ready to spend £53million to bring 15-goal striker to Everton

Everton are reportedly keen on Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Everton are in the race to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Inter Milan and Roma both want Belotti, but Carlo Ancelotti is allegedly willing to pay €60million (£53million) to bring him to Goodison Park.

Ancelotti will be familiar with Belotti from his time in Serie A, and the 26-year-old has been in fine goalscoring form this season.

With 15 goals in 31 games this season, Belotti looks to have booked his spot in Italy's squad for the European Championships this summer – if they take place, at least.

A summer move may now materialise for Belotti, who needs to leave Torino to take his game to the next level, having spent five years with the Turin side.

Belotti would be an exciting addition for Everton, but whether they actually need to spend more than £50million on a new striker is another matter.

Ancelotti already has Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin forming a strong partnership in attack, whilst he also needs to try and develop youngster Moise Kean too.

Adding a big-money addition into the mix may leave Ancelotti with a lot to juggle in attack, and with issues in the middle of the park, at centre back and on the right flank, the money may be better spent in those areas.