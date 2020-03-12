Report: 25-year-old desperate to sign for West Ham this summer

West Ham United have Tomas Soucek on loan until the end of the season.

According to Football.London, midfielder Tomas Soucek is 'desperate' to join West Ham United permanently this summer.

With David Moyes seeking new energy in the middle of the park in January, the Hammers looked to a host of potential signings – and missed out on a few.

Gedson Fernandes joined Tottenham instead, and West Ham ended up signing Soucek instead, taking him on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

The Standard claim that the permanent fee involved is around £13.7million, and West Ham will have to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks and months.

Soucek has played just four times for West Ham, but he's made a huge impact on fans, who want to see more of the 25-year-old.

Now, it's claimed that Soucek is already 'desperate' to make the move permanent, seemingly enjoying his time at the London Stadium so much that he wants to stay long-term.

The Czceh international is tall, physical, hard working, mobile and a real goal threat, and if he will cost less than £14million to sign, it's a deal Moyes and co should heavily consider pulling the trigger.