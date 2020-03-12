Quick links

'Please': Some Everton fans react after links with big-money star

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC shows his dejection during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on January 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Everton are said to be keen on Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal from penalty spot during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on December 29, 2018 in...

Everton fans are generally behind the idea of signing Andrea Belotti.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Everton are interested in snapping up Belotti from Torino in the summer and they are prepared to pay £53 million to do so.

 

The Italian international striker has hit 15 goals in 31 Serie A matches this term, which has caught the eye of Everton scouts.

And Toffees fans are excited by the rumours suggesting that they want to bring in Belotti in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has favoured a 4-4-2 system since taking charge at Everton, which has worked fairly effectively.

If Belotti was to arrive he could partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin up-front, which would allow Richarlison to play from a wide role.

Belotti has been a prolific scorer in Italy over a number of seasons now, and if he could reproduce that sort of form in the Premier League then he would be a fine addition to Everton’s squad.

