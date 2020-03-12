'Please': Some Everton fans react after links with big-money star

Everton are said to be keen on Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Everton fans are generally behind the idea of signing Andrea Belotti.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Everton are interested in snapping up Belotti from Torino in the summer and they are prepared to pay £53 million to do so.

The Italian international striker has hit 15 goals in 31 Serie A matches this term, which has caught the eye of Everton scouts.

And Toffees fans are excited by the rumours suggesting that they want to bring in Belotti in the summer.

Please god — mogsy (@mogs157) March 12, 2020

I’ll take him, move Richarlison into midfield. — darryl Challice (@daggsy1878) March 12, 2020

All the Yaaaaas — Mike Campbell (@soldierscove) March 12, 2020

Of course — Calvert Lewindowski (@findlay1885) March 12, 2020

My favourite Serie A player. — Mike Campbell (@soldierscove) March 12, 2020

Carlo Ancelotti has favoured a 4-4-2 system since taking charge at Everton, which has worked fairly effectively.

If Belotti was to arrive he could partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin up-front, which would allow Richarlison to play from a wide role.

Belotti has been a prolific scorer in Italy over a number of seasons now, and if he could reproduce that sort of form in the Premier League then he would be a fine addition to Everton’s squad.