Player claims Celtic blew Rangers out of the water for him

Glasgow Rangers and Celtic both wanted him in 2015, says Scott Allan.

Scott Allan has explained on Open Goal why he did not join Rangers, but moved to Celtic instead.

The 28-year-old midfielder switched to Celtic from Hibernian in the summer of 2015.

Subscribe

Now back at Hibernian after struggling to establish himself in the Hoops’ first team and having loan spells at Rotherham United, Dundee and Hibs, the former Scotland Under-21 international has said that Rangers were after him as well.

Allan has stated that Rangers had bids turned down by Hibernian, and has explained why he moved to Celtic, stating that the Gers could not match what the Bhoys were prepared to pay for him.

Allan said on Open Goal, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "It never came down to that because Rangers had made a few low bids with instalments and I think that's what angered Hibs to begin with.

"By the time that had happened, they obviously didn't have the money to pay for the transfer fee that Celtic were willing to pay.

"Celtic had gave them Dylan McGeouch and Liam Henderson as well. It was just Celtic who were in for me at that point.”

Moving on

Allan did not have a great time during his time at Celtic, and it made sense for him to leave the Hoops on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old is back playing regularly for Hibernian, and his career is back on track.

According to WhoScored, the Scottish midfielder has made 28 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hibs so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.