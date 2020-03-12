Quick links

Paul Robinson thinks Leeds United youngster doesn’t seem fazed

Former teammates in France, Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (2nd L) and Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (C) chat on the pitch after the English FA Cup third...
Illan Meslier is playing for the Leeds United first team at the moment.

Paul Robinson spoke highly of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier on Sky Sports News (10:52am, March 11, 2020).

The former Leeds goalkeeper, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Meslier does not seem to be fazed at playing regular first-team football for the Whites.

Wit Kiko Casilla banned at the moment, the 20-year-old Frenchman is playing regularly and will do so for next few weeks at least.

 

Robinson said about Meslier on Sky Sports News (10:52am, March 11, 2020): "I saw Meslier play at Arsenal. I thought he was very, very good. He came into the team away at Hull, he didn’t have a lot to do. His handling was impeccable, but his distribution was poor.

"Distribution is the strongest part of his game, he is brilliant with his feet. So you can only put that down to a bit of nerves, getting used to the surroundings of playing again.

"I think since then he has not really been tested, but he doesn’t look like he is going to be fazed. He looks comfortable, it doesn’t look like it is going to be a problem for him.”

Permanent Leeds United signing

Meslier joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019.

According to The Mirror, the West Yorkshire outfit are ready to activate the buyout clause and sign the 20-year-old on a permanent contract this summer.

Good long-term signing

Meslier is just starting his career, but the signs are very good and positive for the Frenchman.

The youngster will and can improve in the coming years, and he could make himself a big player for Leeds, not just in the next few weeks, but also in the long run.

